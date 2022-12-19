A Hillman Homecoming! Superstar Cast of ‘A Different World’ Reunites On ‘Red Table Talk’

It’s a Hillman homecoming!

In a rare Red Table Talk event, the superstar cast of the groundbreaking series “A Different World” is reuniting for the first time on the series after 35 years.

The special episode, now streaming on Facebook Watch, is offering up nostalgia all at the red table. From exclusive behind-the-scenes stories to hilarious and heartfelt memories, viewers will also get the scoop on the cast’s favorite episodes of the famed 80s spin-off.

Today, Dec. 19, Jada Pinkett-Smith and her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, affectionately known as “Gammy” welcomed the actress’ former co-stars Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Darryl M. Bell, Charnele Brown, Cree Summer, Glynn Turman, Ajai Sanders, Karen Malina White and the legendary Debbie Allen.

Additionally, The Godmother of Soul Patti LaBelle delivered a surprise message of gratitude to the iconic crew, especially Allen. The songstress appeared in the series as Hardison’s mom, Adele Wayne.

The moment of gratitude came well before LaBelle’s moment. Banfield-Norris, in particular, still remembers the “amazing” feeling of watching her daughter on the series for the first time. She was recovering from addiction in Baltimore while Jada was filming in California.

The proud mom also recalled how Smith told her Allen was going to “write a part” for her on the series.

“We owe everything to you,” Banfield-Norris told Allen.

“You don’t owe me,” Allen said in response, “because she walked in ready.”

When Pinkett-Smith auditioned for A Different World as a guest role, Allen was impressed by her. A series regular role was handed to her after the young budding actress proclaimed that she was the “next Debbie Allen.”

“The first time I met Debbie, I mean, like most of us, I had watched Debbie on ‘Fame.’ She was like the prototype, you know what I mean? I was like, ‘I wanna be able to do that. I want to be able to sing, dance, choreograph the rest,’” Pinkett-Smith shared at the table.

In another highlight, Guy shared that she put in her two weeks’ notice during season one because she felt the actors were being disrespected, including Lisa Bonet.

Watch the full event here: