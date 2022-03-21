Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Hospitalized Due To Infection

U.S. Supreme Court said in a statement Sunday Justice Clarence Thomas had been hospitalized with flu-like symptoms.

According to NBC News, Thomas, 73, was admitted to the Sibley Memorial Hospital, part of the Johns Hopkins Medical System, Friday. Tests conducted on Thomas indicated an infection and the High Court justice was placed on intravenous antibiotics.

According to NPR, Thomas could be released within the next few days. Thomas will continue to participate in cases that he may miss through briefs, transcripts, and oral arguments, some of which will be conducted virtually.

In recent weeks, the justice and his wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, have made headlines. Thomas recently blasted the idea of adding seats to the Supreme Court.

“You can cavalierly talk about packing or stacking the court. You can cavalierly talk about doing this or doing that. At some point the institution is going to be compromised,” Thomas recently said at an event hosted by Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch’s foundation.

Meanwhile, Thomas’ wife Ginni has been tied to the Jan. 6 Capital Riot organizers, which she attended and tweeted in support of during the incident.

The Supreme Court Justice’s illness comes as the Senate begins confirmation hearings for President Joe Biden’s nominee for the court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. Republicans have been trying desperately to find an angle to attack Jackson’s nomination plan to label her as soft on crime.

Mitch McConnell criticized the praise Jackson received for how her experience as a public defender will give her empathy as a judge.

“Even amidst the national crime wave, a disproportionate share of the new judges President (Joe) Biden has nominated share this professional background that liberals say gives special empathy for criminal defendants,” the Kentucky Republican said, adding that Biden “is deliberately working to make the whole federal judiciary soft on crime.”

Jackson has been endorsed by several groups including the U.S. Black Chambers and more than 100 Black law school deans and professors.