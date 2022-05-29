Swizz Beatz Comes For Joe Budden For His Tweet About His Wife Alicia Keys: “Leave My Wife Out Of Everything But Greatness!”

This year is shaping up as a period where people feel comfortable accosting women verbally; however, their husbands are not standing idly by while random people disparage their significant others. Case in point, on May 26, rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden endorsed a tweet by Twitter user @heyjasmine, who remarked that an uncredited singer Jermaine Paul outshined Alicia Keys on her 2004 “Diary” track, according to XXL.

“Alicia keys really got cooked on Diary,” the Twitter user wrote.

Budden quickly joined the peanut gallery and added his two cents, “Lowkey lol,” he responded.

The Twitter convo quickly caught the attention of Keys’ husband, uber-producer and co-creator Verzuz Swizz Beatz, who immediately shut down the unwarranted criticism of his Grammy-winning wife, Hip Hop Dx reports.

“King Knock it all the way off!” Tweeted Swizz. “Let’s not do this! I never get into your zones! Leave my wife out of everything but greatness! Please ……..”

Not wanting any smoke from the “Pistol On My Side” record producer, Budden deleted his tweet.

Other Twitter users weighed on the topic, Rap-Up reports.

Lmaoo Swizz wasn’t gon let Joe Budden come sideways at his wife!! pic.twitter.com/d7DEam0WGH — DJ R-Tistic (@DJRTistic) May 27, 2022

Swizz Beatz looking at Joe Budden at the next entertainment function KEEP ALICIA NAME OUT YA FU KING MOUTH

🤣 pic.twitter.com/85swhe9ZXw — Bigga Wisen🦉 (@homie_straight) May 27, 2022

A man must protect his wife at all cost — Intombendala ♐ ❤️ (@Nomsa_mthethwa7) May 27, 2022

The hip-hop power couple has been married for 12 years and recently appeared on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. The hosts asked the dynamic musical duo if they would consider doing a joint album together, according to HypeBeast.

“I don’t know, I mean, I feel like it would be…we have a real musical connection, actually for real. Like any time I’m doing anything, passing it to him, saying I’m working on this, I’m thinking about it and he’s giving me feedback when he’s working on stuff, he’s like, oh this is what I’m feeling. So we’re, we’re already kind of like collaborating for sure,” Keys said. “And so in that way, I guess we’ve done a lot of things already together. But if you mean like a record where Leahy’s rhyming and I’m singing type of vibe? Or like where we both produce it?”

Keys continued: “But we definitely do collaborate for sure. And to be honest, if I was to be like, you know what, let me let me pass you all the keys, and you tell me, like, what you would want to hear. I do think that would be very exciting, actually, if I was just like, you know, I’m good, you hold the keys, tell me what you would want to hear me do. I would be interested in how that would come out.”