SWV Set to Co-Headline Jodeci “Summer Block Party Tour” Tour With Dru Hill

SWV huffed about co-headlining their tour with Xscape, only to be co-headlining with Dru Hill on Jodeci’s upcoming tour.

On Sunday, Jodeci took to Instagram to announce their return to the stage as part of their “Summer Block Party Tour with SWV and Dru Hill.

“JODECI SUMMER BLOCK PARTY TOUR,” they captioned the reel.

“Sign up at link in our bio for an exclusive presale code good for Monday April 24. General on sale starts Friday April 28. Cities + more details to be announced soon.”

“We’re bringing @officialswv, @druhill4real + more. You don’t wanna miss it 🎶@pmusicgroup,” they added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodeci (@jodeci)

Fans expressed excitement about the original group members being back together, including DeVante!

“I’m soooo happy for this because I missed jodeci last year on the new edition tour! My heart was so broken so here my chance ❤️” one fan wrote.

“Is Devante really going to be there???” another fan asked.

“Who else screamed when they saw Devante he’s still fine as I don’t know what.❤️🙌🏾🔥👏🏾,” someone else added.

The tour announcement comes after Mary J. Blige invited Jodeci to perform at her upcoming Strength Of A Woman Festival in Atlanta. Blige shares a rocky relationship history with K-Ci Hailey of Jodeci but put the past drama behind them ahead of the live show.

“At the end of the day, Jodeci and Mary J. Blige, we’re a family, and we helped each other in a lot of ways,” Blige told V-103 on Audacy last month.

“Me and JoJo wrote some songs together, and he sang background.”

“So regardless of whatever our little beef was back in the day, we were young, but now we’re all grown. At the end of the day, I’m a fan of Jodeci. We realize how important we are to each other, so it was beautiful to see them.”

SWV will also hit the stage on Jodeci’s tour after sharing about their conflict with Xscape on their “Queens of R&B” show on Bravo. The two groups tried working together to organize a tour but struggled with coming to terms with who the tour headliners would be.

Guess there was no issue with co-headlining alongside Dru Hill on Jodeci’s tour. Maybe there was less behind-the-scenes drama.

The new tour comes after fans expressed concern about Jojo Hailey’s health after a live show video surfaced online.