T.I. And Tiny Harris Demand $165k From Ex-Friend After Defamation Suit Gets Tossed

T.I. and Tiny Harris are seeking nearly $165,000 from their former friend who accused them of defamation and carousing with hundreds of women, among other things that have since been tossed out in court.

In court documents unveiled on Thursday, August 31, T.I. [real name: Clifford Harris] and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris are demanding $164,650.56 from Sabrina Peterson, the former friend who accused the famous couple of harassing and ruining her name, Radar Online reports.

In March 2021, Peterson sued T.I. and Tiny for defamation, claiming the former “Family Hustle” stars publicly smeared her name and ruined her reputation following a messy fallout. According to the friend turned foe, T.I. pulled out a gun on Peterson and threatened to shoot her after she got into an argument with his assistant.

“B—- I’ll kill you,” Peterson claimed T.I. told her.

She also accused the celebrity couple of sexually exploiting “over 100 women” she claimed would come forward and launched the hashtag “Surviving T.I.” across social media. As a result of the salacious claims, T.I. and Tiny had their VH1 reality show pulled and have been locked in a legal war with Peterson for the last two years.

T.I.’s lawyer Andrew Brettler fired back, describing the plaintiff as, “an adjudged liar, a convicted felon with a lengthy rap sheet for crimes involving dishonesty and violent assault, and has a reputation for being unscrupulous.”

The “Live Your Life” rapper wanted Peterson’s lawsuit tossed but the court denied his motion up until in early August when the decision was reversed at the Appellate Court. The higher court decided 5 of the 7 causes of action in the lawsuit, putting T.I. and Tiny in the clear on a defamation suit that went cold.

Now the Harris’s want Peterson to pay up for forcing them into a pricey court battle.

“The Harrises’ request for $164,650.56 in attorneys’ fees and costs is reasonable and in line with fee awards regularly affirmed in this district. Given the complexity of the legal issues, the time necessary to adjudicate Peterson’s seven causes of action over a two-year period, and the additional costs of appeal, the amount requested should be awarded in full,” the couple’s lawyer wrote.

The case remains ongoing until a judge makes a ruling.

RELATED CONTENT: T.I. And Tiny Lose $100M Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against Toy Company