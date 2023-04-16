T.I. Talks About His Partnership With CIGNATURE and How You Can Find Your Next Great Idea

Most people know T.I. as a rapper – but, as you’ll discover in our recent interview for the Launch Your Business podcast, he’s also an extremely accomplished businessman based out of Atlanta.

How can that help you?

In our conversation, he brought valuable insight to:

I’ll share some of my key takeaways below.

I kicked off our discussion by thanking T.I. for his song “Live Your Life”; back when I first moved to New York, I was (to put it mildly) going through it. I was broke, five months behind on rent, and almost got evicted. But I’d listen to T.I.’s song, and envision a life when I wasn’t worried about the electricity bill.

T.I. said that this was a great first move.

“Before you do anything, you’ve got to adjust your vision. You have to have a vision for something that’s greater than what you see around you presently. So I think that vision did more justice for your outcome than that song did. But I’m proud of being part of the presence.”

T.I. has brought his vision to a broad array of ventures. Thanks to taking his uncle’s advice, his first non-rap endeavor was in real estate (more on that in the episode), and eventually expanding to apparel, food, drink, the Trap Music Museum, and most recently, cannabis.

“It’s always been about ‘What does our culture spend money on?'” T.I. said. “It’s always been about where [I can] impact the market with my platform by offering something that the culture already spends their money on.”

An excellent example of this is T.I. new partnership with CIGNATURE. As per the website

“Created with culture and ownership in the forefront, CIGNATURE was birthed with the sole mission to provide a platform for Black ownership within the tobacco and cannabis space. CIGNATURE is a full line of quality products partnered with top tier talent, allowing each artist the opportunity to handcraft their own specialized flavor.”

But, the goal shouldn’t just be to provide something your audience wants, you should improve on the current offerings as well. Here’s an example from CIGNATURE.

“The CIGNATURE line takes pride in offering alternative options including vegan hemp wraps that are 100% organic, non GMO and vegan, as well as CBD and Delta8 that are also hemp derived.”