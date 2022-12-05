Another Twist, T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Now Taken Off Air After Network Executives Did a Reversal

After reportedly being ok with the fact that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were having a romance, the duo was taken off the air for the same reason.
According to TMZ, executives at ABC News decided to take the co-hosts off the air after the discovery that the two were romantically involved, although both had separated from their perspective spouses in August.
The announcement was made by ABC News President Kim Godwin during a morning editorial call on Monday. She called the relationship an “internal and external distraction.”
Initially, executives stated that no discipline is warranted, since the affair started after both had left their partners.
The couple reportedly were about to make their relationship public, but The Daily Mail beat them to it. According to sources, executives at the network knew of the impending news. The New York Post reported that the executives at the network met after the relationship was revealed, and told the show’s staff to continue as if nothing happened.