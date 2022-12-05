Another Twist, T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Now Taken Off Air After Network Executives Did a Reversal

After reportedly being ok with the fact that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were having a romance, the duo was taken off the air for the same reason.

According to TMZ, executives at ABC News decided to take the co-hosts off the air after the discovery that the two were romantically involved, although both had separated from their perspective spouses in August.

The announcement was made by ABC News President Kim Godwin during a morning editorial call on Monday. She called the relationship an “internal and external distraction.”

Although Godwin stated that the relationship itself is not a violation of company policy, the company has to make a decision on what is best for the network going forward. Godwin said, “I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization.

“This is something I’m not going to talk, we’re not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I’m asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can’t operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work.”

In conclusion, she said, “If you think there is something that management needs to know, you can always call HR or, as we’ve said, talk to a manager that you trust. If you think there is something that we need to know.”