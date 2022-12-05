 Another Twist, T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Now Taken Off Air After Network Executives Did a Reversal

Celebrity News

Another Twist, T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Now Taken Off Air After Network Executives Did a Reversal

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Amy Robach and TJ Holmes run during the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on November 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images)

After reportedly being ok with the fact that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were having a romance, the duo was taken off the air for the same reason.

According to TMZ, executives at ABC News decided to take the co-hosts off the air after the discovery that the two were romantically involved, although both had separated from their perspective spouses in August.

The announcement was made by ABC News President Kim Godwin during a morning editorial call on Monday. She called the relationship an “internal and external distraction.”

Although Godwin stated that the relationship itself is not a violation of company policy, the company has to make a decision on what is best for the network going forward. Godwin said, “I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization.
“This is something I’m not going to talk, we’re not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I’m asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can’t operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work.”
In conclusion, she said, “If you think there is something that management needs to know, you can always call HR or, as we’ve said, talk to a manager that you trust. If you think there is something that we need to know.”
Last week, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that the hosts of GMA3: What You Need To Know were entangled in a romantic relationship, according to The Daily Mail. Although both hosts are separated, Holmes is still legally married to attorney Marilee Fiebig, while Robach is still married to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue.

Initially, executives stated that no discipline is warranted, since the affair started after both had left their partners.

The couple reportedly were about to make their relationship public, but The Daily Mail beat them to it. According to sources, executives at the network knew of the impending news. The New York Post reported that the executives at the network met after the relationship was revealed, and told the show’s staff to continue as if nothing happened.

