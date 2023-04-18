Tabitha Brown is Spicing Up Our Kitchens With Five New Salt-Free Seasonings And Recipes

Tabitha Brown and McCormick are back just in time for summer with five new salt-free seasonings and full recipes to get us through barbecue season.

On Tuesday, Brown and McCormick® announced the addition of five new salt-free vegan seasonings to the growing McCormick by Tabitha Brown collection. It comes one year after Brown’s limited-edition Sunshine seasoning sold out in just 39 minutes following its online release.

Now with the new seasoning blends, Brown has a new set of original recipes that will take us through spring and summer. The new products include the McCormick® Like Sweet Like Smoky All Purpose Seasoning, a salt-free blend of sweet and smoky flavors for all types of meals.

The “Tab Time” star took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the new flavors to her loyal fans and followers.

“Family!!! Look at what the Lord has done!!!! My Sunshine’s @mccormickspice family is growing!!!” she captioned her post.

The new spices vary in taste and effects. The McCormick® Very Good Garlic All Purpose Seasoning is jam-packed with garlic to add a salt-free, savory flavor to veggies, pasta, marinara sauce, and much more. The McCormick® Taco Business Seasoning Mix pairs well to make any type of taco.

For burger lovers, the McCormick® Burger Business Seasoning Mix provides a salt-free, savory flavor to all burgers regardless of type. For our veggies and side dishes, the McCormick® Sauté Business Seasoning Mix adds the perfect salt-free savory taste.

The new spices aim to complete Brown’s growing McCormick collection and highlight the catchy one-liners she uses in the kitchen.

“It was very organic; these are all things I say,” Brown told BLACK ENTERPRISE of her new product names.

“So, with Very Good Garlic, Very Good is something I say. Like Sweet Like Smoky, I also like to say Like So Like That. And, of course, all the Businesses – Burger Business, Taco Business, Sauté Business. I always talk about things being my business.”

“Also, wanting Sunshine’s family to grow – the original seasoning that was meant to bring people joy, happiness, and sunshine during the pandemic,” she continued. “Everyone loves that one, so I thought, why not add to that by bringing humor and delicious seasoning at the same time.”

If you’re wondering if you’ll still get the same kick out of your favorite meals using Brown’s salt-free seasonings, the Image Award winner says, “ABSOLUTELY!”

“And actually, you could kick it up a little bit more because you can add as much as you want to because there is no salt,” she declared.

“It’s good for you, and it won’t hurt you. It won’t hurt the meal; it will still be delicious and layered with flavor.”

In addition to this launch, Brown has co-developed new recipes with McCormick using the new seasonings that will be shared on social media throughout the spring and summer.

“They have tons of flavor,” she said. “These are recipes that remind you of summertime and family gatherings, but you won’t miss any flavor.”

The recipes include the Like Sweet Like Smoky Portobello Mushroom “MLT,” Like Sweet Like Smoky Air Fryer Brussell Sprouts, the Garlicky Mushroom Alfredo, and the Very Good Garlic Pasta Salad.

To further celebrate the new products and connect with her fans, Brown and McCormick® will host a special farmer’s market pop-up in New York City this June. McCormick will use its social media channels to launch special giveaways this summer for those who can’t make the pop-up.