‘Please Don’t Give Up, Y’all’, Tabitha Brown Sends Emotional Support Message After ‘Twitch’ Boss’ Death

Tabitha Brown shed tears while sending love to anyone out there who might feel like giving up because of the pain that comes with life.

The actress and TV/social media personality took to her Instagram on Wednesday to post a teary-eyed video message in response to news of Steven “Twitch” Boss, the professional dancer and former Ellen DJ, who died by suicide, TMZ reports.

Tabitha started her emotional plea by sharing her recent experience at her son’s last holiday performance in elementary school.

“I just left my son’s last elementary Christmas performance. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, I remember him being in kindergarten doing these performances.”

Tabitha said she became “emotional” realizing her son’s growth and “how small of a time that children are children.”

“We only get a little bit of time to allow a child to be a child, and then we all grow up and the world gets hard,” she said while wiping tears from her face.

That’s when Tabitha’s message became more serious as she spoke for “some of us” who “feel it’s too hard,” and “take matters into our own hands because we don’t think it’ll get easier.”

Tabitha continued crying while encouraging anyone who might be feeling that way that things will get better. She then directed her message to the news of Twitch’s passing.

“Hearing about Twitch right in the middle of my son’s performance made me even more emotional and sad,” she said. “Not just for Twitch but for anybody out there who might be struggling because you feel that life is too hard for you.”

The Tab Time host revealed she has “been there” before and can recall a time when he thought “it wasn’t going to get better.”

“But it did,” she explained. “I want to encourage anybody out there right now who you are thinking about giving up. It will get better.”

“You just gotta hold on and don’t give up. Joy will come again. You just gotta believe it.”

She ended her heartwarming message by telling her followers to “reach down inside and find the child inside of you” until you “find your joy again.”

Brown’s message is in response to Boss’ death on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found inside a hotel and pronounced dead at the scene.