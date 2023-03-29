TCU Coach Gave A Touching Talk About Sexual Consent and Sexual Harassment to Football Players

Texas Christian University’s football players were blessed with a powerful speech by their strength and conditioning coach.

A video of Coach Kaz Kazdia has been circulating on social media. In the brief clip, Coach Kazdia gives TCU’s football players a talk about sexual consent and sexual harassment.

“Consent. Remember we went over consent? You’re with a young lady, she has to consent to every act. So if you were in the car with her and something went down in the car, that does not mean that something had to go down in the apartment.”

He continued, “If you’re in study hall and a tracker (track athlete) walks by you, and she’s got tights on and she’s going to study. You cannot f*cking say, ‘Look at that fat ass.’ That’s sexual f*cking harassment.”

It’s almost April, which means National Sexual Assault Awareness Month is rapidly approaching. With this, it’s important to shed light on sexual harassment. According to Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), from 2018-2021, the EEOC received 27,291 complaints of sexual harassment. EEOC says that these numbers have increased since #The MeToo movement gained national attention in 2017. Statistics also show that women file the majority of sexual harassment charges.

The EEOC published the following chart.

18.2% of total monetary benefits recovered by the EEOC included a claim for sexual harassment compared to 12.4% between FY 2014 and FY 2017.

The EEOC recovered $299.8 million for individuals with sexual harassment claims through resolved charge receipts and in litigation, benefiting 8,147 people.

The EEOC recovered nearly $104 million more for individuals with sexual harassment claims than in the period between FY 2014 and FY 2017–$83.8 million more through resolved charge receipts and an additional $20 million in litigation.