Tems Called Out for View-Blocking Outfit at The Academy Awards

Tems came to slay at the 95th Academy Awards. But her stunning outfit might’ve prevented some attendees from watching the show.

The Nigerian singer/songwriter was front and center at the Oscar Awards on Sunday night, where she was nominated for Best Original Song for writing on Rihanna’s “Life Me Up” off the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Photographers captured footage of Tems’ white Lever Couture gown with a puffy white feature that wrapped around the back of her head, Rolling Stone reported.

While it appeared remarkable on the red carpet, it proved to be a bother for those seated behind the “Free Mind” singer. It didn’t take long for social media to start cracking jokes and criticizing Tems’ Oscars attire.

“This is so disrespectful to the people sitting behind her. #TEMS #Oscars #Oscars2023,” one user wrote.

“Sorry to whoever is sitting behind Tems at the #Oscars 😂😂,” added someone else.

“Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud,” one person jokingly said.

Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud. pic.twitter.com/HQ8lSYQBUV — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) March 13, 2023

Another filmed their own comical rendition of Tems’ Oscars outfit and the “POV” for anyone seated behind her.

POV: You’re sitting behind Tems at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/I36RqsE5pf — Danielle Pinnock (@bodycourage) March 13, 2023

Some defended Tems, comparing her view-blocking outfit to one Lady Gaga wore years before.

“Everyone is going gaga cus of Tems’ dress at the Oscars but no one is talking about the condition Lady Gaga puts the people behind her as well,” one user wrote.

Everyone is going gaga cus of Tems’ dress at the Oscars but no one is talking about the condition Lady Gaga puts the people behind her as well pic.twitter.com/s4KsFkCYZh — 𝐆𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑟𝑖𝑓𝑖𝑒𝑑 𝐁𝑒𝑖𝑛𝑔 (@Drakid7) March 13, 2023

“Tems outfit to the Oscars is view-blocking but why’s no one talking about Lady Gaga’s outfit?” added someone else.

Tems co-wrote the nominated track, “Lift Me Up,” with Rihanna and the film’s director Ryan Coogler. The song paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away ahead of filming the sequel.

Tems, Rihanna, and Coogler lost the category to “Naatu Naatu” from the film RRR. The songstress did win her first Grammy last month and became the first Nigerian woman to do so.