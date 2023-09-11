Texas School Snubs The CROWN Act, Suspends Student With Locs

A high school student in Texas still faces punishment for his hairstyle despite the new anti-discrimination law, known as the CROWN Act, being officially recognized. His mother says he has been on in-school suspension since the beginning of the school year.

The administrators at Barber Hills High School are also facing backlash after the student’s mother claimed they unjustly suspended her son due to his locs, as reported by ABC13. Darryl George is a junior at the institution, and his mother, Daresha, is not allowing his punishment to continue without calling attention to it, stating that he “feels terrible” about the issue.

According to the school district’s handbook, male students cannot have hair that passes below the eyebrows, ears, or t-shirt collar. However, a 2020 lawsuit filed by a former student at the high school, whose locs also went beyond the permissible length, sued the school in an instance that became a catalyst for the CROWN Act’s establishment and passing.

Activists on behalf of those affected by hair discrimination also believe that the district officials are out of line with the suspension. One of the authors of the legalized CROWN Act, Texas State House Rep. Ron Reynolds, is also calling out the ruling against the 17-year-old.

“Absolutely zero excuse for this school district that knows the policy to do this all over again; it feels like de ja vu,” said the elected official.

However, a Barber Hills Independent School District spokesperson has stated that they are not infringing upon the legislation as there is no distinction prohibiting schools from regulating hair length.

While the law is enacted across Texas and 23 other states nationwide, the ambiguity in what restrictions are considered discriminatory could give institutions leeway in still punishing students with natural hair forms such as locs.

Whether or not the George family will partake in a repeat of 2020 by suing the district remains in question.

