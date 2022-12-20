College of American Pathologists Names New Leader to Elevate Diversity, Equity, Inclusion

This Fall, Winifred L. Williams, Ph.D., MPA, joined the College of American Pathologists (CAP) as senior vice president, Communications, Governance Services, and Human Resources.

In this role, Dr. Williams will lead the CAP in developing strategies and implementing plans to elevate Communications, Governance, Human Resources and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Working with the Executive Operations Team and the Board of Governors, she will proactively identify and address emerging issues and trends that may impact our members, customers, patients, and employees, while working to support and sustain a healthy, high-performing culture enterprise-wide with an emphasis on staff and member engagement.

Dr. Williams joins the CAP from Loyola University Chicago where she successfully led and evolved Loyola’s Human Resources function and practices. She brings to the CAP strong communications and operational expertise in preparing for and addressing the impact of business, social, and political issues. In addition to leading board-level work and providing governance support, she is an experienced leader with an extensive record of success and national recognition in developing and facilitating strategies to enable diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“DE&I in the workplace means fostering and cultivating an environment that recognizes, respects, and values the unique differences that each colleague brings to the workplace, regardless of their background,” Dr. Williams explains.

“It means providing the space, tools, opportunity, and support to fully contribute individual gifts and talents through a sense of belonging.”

She is recognized for delivering mission-centric results and engagement across diverse industry sectors, including health care, higher education, aerospace engineering, financial services, and agri-business, and brings more than 20 years of executive human resources leadership experience.

“I am excited to support the mission and vision of the CAP and the member pathologists’ pursuit of advancing the health and safety of humankind around the world through the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine,” Dr. Williams said. “The CAP is an outstanding organization filled with wonderful people, and I look forward to engaging as a community to build on the organization’s strengths. My professional experiences will enable focus on enhancing strategic alignment, facilitating change adaptability, and leading human capital management. I believe these strategies will strengthen both our value proposition and the CAP’s employer brand in the marketplace.”

Dr. Williams earned her Doctor of Philosophy degree in organization and management from Capella University, and her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in Public Administration from Auburn University. Her areas of research and expertise focus on mergers, acquisitions, human capital management, organizational development, survey research, communications, governance, and compliance.