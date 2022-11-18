The Woman in Lizzo’s Dress: Lizzo Sends Fan Her AMAs Gown To Wear at Event

A woman in search of an epic dress for a big event never expected to be wearing one of her favorite singer’s gowns.

Atlanta-based author and poet Aurielle Marie received a special package from singer Lizzo when she was struggling to find a dress to wear for an event in New York City, where she was to be honored by Out Magazine. According to Today, Marie posted a TikTok opening up Lizzo’s glamorous 2019 American Music Awards dress.

“Shut up,” Marie said in the video as she posed with the gown.

“Not me in Lizzo’s dress!” she yelled.

“I might’ve gotten a few tears on your dress @lizzo, my bad babe! Words dont suffice, and thank you isnt enough. But THANK YOU! I’m speechless. Y’all! A b—- is certified LIZZO SIZED!!!!!! And LOOK AT THIS GOWN! @Out Magazine here i come [sic],” Marie wrote in the caption.

The poet reached out to Lizzo on Tiktok in October requesting to borrow the singer’s Emmy dress for the Out Magazine gala, where Marie was being honored as one of Out100’s LGBTQ+ Literary and Publishing Stars of the year.

“I can’t find anything, anywhere that is big b—- and red carpet ready,” she said in the October video.

“And I need to show out,” she says in the clip.

“I know you know how it feels to be the biggest b—- in the room and all the scrutiny and hyper-visibility that comes with that because I’ve watched you talk about it. But I can’t lie, the longer I go without something to wear, the less I want to be there,” Marie added.

After the video reached Lizzo, she responded with her own TikTok, revealing she could not send the Emmy’s dress because she ripped it during her speech at the awards show. “My AMAs dress was very similar to my Emmys dress and just as cute, honestly. So I found it in my storage, I got it cleaned, and shipped it out,” Lizzo said in another TikTok video.

Lizzo responded to Marie on Twitter after she saw her wearing the dress, saying it was her “absolute pleasure” to send it.