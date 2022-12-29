Ye Collaborator Theophilus London Reported Missing; Not Heard From Since July

A rapper who has been known to collaborate with Ye has been reported missing.

According to Deadline, rapper Theophilus London, has not been heard from since July, according to his family said. The rapper hasn’t spoken to anyone over the course of the past five months. His family recently filed a missing person’s report Tuesday in Los Angeles after trying unsuccessfully to contact him. He was reportedly last seen in the Los Angeles Skid Row section of the city in October.

The 35-year-old rapper is originally from Trinidad and Tobago.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” London’s father said in a statement. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what, we will come get you, son.”

The Los Angeles Police Department has acknowledged that the recording artist is missing and has reached out to the public in hopes of locating him.

“On October 15, 2022, around 12 p.m., London was last seen in the “Skid Row” area of Los Angeles. The person reporting and Theophilus’ family members lost complete contact with him in October of 2022. London has not been seen since and his family is concerned.

“Theophilus is described as male Black with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. Theophilus has a birth mark near his left eyebrow.”

London has released three of his own studio albums since 2011. He has worked with other recording artists, including Travis Scott, Tame Impala, Ellie Goulding, and Big Boi. He was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2015 for his contribution to Ye’s song, “All Day.” His latest project, “Bebey,” was released in January 2020.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is asking if anyone has seen him as of late to contact them during business hours at (213) 996-1800. If you’re calling after and/or before regular business hours, or on the weekend, please call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

If you wish to place the call anonymously, each out to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or via text at 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most Keypads) with a mobile phone. All text messages should begin using the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the directions.