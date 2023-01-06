Update: Rapper Theophilus London Found in Los Angeles ‘Safe and Well’

After not hearing from or seeing Theophilus London for several months, his family reported him missing last week in Los Angeles. The rapper was reportedly found “safe and well” earlier this week.

According to an Instagram post from London’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, aka Dj Kellz, on Thursday underneath a photograph of the recording artist, Noel wrote, “We have found Theo. He is safe and well, at this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!”

According to ABC News, the Los Angeles Police Department acknowledged that London has been “located in good condition” and is in direct contact with his family.

“Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all. ❤️❤️🙏🏾”

NBC Los Angeles reported that the rapper was spotted walking in West Los Angeles by friends who had set out to look for him, according to his father, Larry London. The friends ended up taking him home and soon London will be en route to be with his family in New York for a funeral. He will then take off to Trinidad to recapture himself.

“Theo is in Los Angeles and heading to family in New York for a grandmother’s funeral and after that we want him to go to Trinidad to recuperate and to regenerate and get himself together,” his father told the media outlet. “He’s been through an ordeal. His mind is fragile. He needs to get back to writing his music.”

The 35-year-old London, Trinidad and Tobago native was raised in the borough of hip-hop legends, Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G. in Brooklyn. He appeared on the Grammy-nominated song, All Day, off of Ye‘s album in 2016. He was the featured artist with Paul McCartney on the song that was nominated for best rap performance.

London is no stranger to albums. He has released three studio albums, 2011’s Timez Are Weird These Days, 2014’s Vibes, and his last project, 2020’s Bebey.

He also appeared on Young Franco‘s Get Your Money, which was released in September.