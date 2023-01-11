Third Times A Charm? Stacey Abrams Announces She May Run For Office Again

Stacey Abrams is not giving up on her political dreams just yet.

Fox News reported that the former gubernatorial Democratic candidate may run again. As a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, the host questioned Abrams future plans, asking her, “What’s next? Do we get to look forward to this and galvanize again?”

Stacey Abrams: “I will likely run again.” pic.twitter.com/x55AhCj8CK — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 10, 2023

The 49-year-old was met with applause by her exciting response, but she still doesn’t have a solid answer on when.

“Well, if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again,” she mentioned. However, Abrams admitted there are lessons to be learned from your loses. “Did you learn about yourself?” Abrams asked. “What did you learn about your opponent and making sure you’re always remembering why you’re doing it?”

Barrymore is a fan of the political hopeful, calling Abrams a “gamechanger” and celebrating her bravery in running against men who the actress says “doesn’t play fair.” Abrams lost the election for Georgia’s governor seat twice to current Republican governor Brian Kemp. She fell short by 1.4 points in 2018 and a whopping 7.5 points in 2022, according to National Review.

Abrams made headlines after not conceding to Kemp, throwing heavy allegations of voter fraud and “stealing” the election through voter suppression. Her work with voter registration is her first battle, telling Barrymore “it’s her first responsibility.”

“I want you to vote for me when you get in there, but protecting democracy is not about a person. It’s about the ideal.”

Her next battle deals with an ongoing lawsuit that recently ended. The talk show appearance came one day before the judgement came down, ordering her organization to reimburse the state over $230,000 in legal fees. Fair Fight Action Organization sued Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperg, but U.S District Court Judge Steve Jones didn’t find the state of Georgia liable for violation of the Voting Rights Act or the U.S. Constitution.