This Collaborative Lamborghini Deal Is The Gift That Keeps Giving

If you’re still looking to purchase gifts for family, friends, or you, then you’ve come to the right place.

Instead of settling for the tried-and-true method of purchasing a single item and leaving it at that, how about a different twist this holiday season.

MSCHF & MrBeast have combined for the gift that has the potential to keep giving with its Everyone Gets a Car three-pack. For only $79.20, you or the recipient of this gift have the chance to win a Lamborghini. Use the code GREEN20 to receive this discount.

Here’s how it works.

Your $79.20 entitles you to a stylish collectible 1/64 scale diecast toy Lamborghini. From there, the possibilities are endless. With each purchase comes the chance to win one of five real Lamborghini vehicles – a pre-owned Lamborghini Aventador coupe or a pre-owned Lamborghini Gallardo.

The Aventador is valued at $250,000 and the Gallardo is valued at $100,000.

The fun and suspense don’t end with real cars, though.

Watch this video.

Lucky winners will receive one of more than 250 battery-powered kids’ rideable Lamborghinis. Another 2,500 people will win 1/24-scale remote-control Lamborghinis. Of course, a 1/64-scale diecast toy Lamborghini comes with every purchase of this deal.

The suspense lies in the fact that winners won’t know exactly what they’ve won until their package has arrived in the mail. The only catch is you must be 18 years of age or older to participate, and items only ship within the United States.

Let’s be honest: part of the fun of the gift-giving and gift-receiving process is the suspense it brings everyone involved. This collaborative deal checks both boxes while also offering a guaranteed gift for either you or the recipient.

Spice up the holidays by purchasing this limited-time deal today and see what it brings you, as you could be the owner of a fancy Lamborghini.

Prices subject to change.