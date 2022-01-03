This Eight-Course Bundle Is A Cybersecurity Masterclass

These days, there are fewer concentrations or fields that are as relevant as cybersecurity. With much of the world transitioning to some form of work-from-home format, an added emphasis has been placed on protecting sensitive data from unsavory actors. The push for cybersecurity isn’t limited to the professional realm.

Personal data has also been compromised with increased frequency over the past two years, further prompting people to search for ways to keep their information safe. There’s never been a better time to explore the cybersecurity arena. For those who’ve explored doing so, the 2022 Ultimate Cybersecurity Analyst Preparation Bundle offers the perfect introduction. For a limited time, it’s available for only $29.99. That’s a savings of 98% from its regular MSRP ($1,600).

Eight courses that span 462 lessons come with your purchase. The materials run the gambit, and upon completion, students will be armed with more than enough information to successfully pass the CompTIA CySA+ Certification Exam.

To begin, students will start with a CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst Certification Preparation Course that covers the four objective domains of the exam. As you progress, so will your knowledge of the field, through courses such as PenTesting with OWASP ZAP, which introduces and teaches ways to combat the hacking world’s most-used practices and software.

Other courses include ones that teach students how to prevent firewalls from being breached, there’s a course on social engineering, along with one on ethical hacking and how programs like Metasploit are used in the cybersecurity field.

More than 1,100 people are currently enrolled in this bundle’s course, and they’ve collectively rated it 4.5 stars. “I am happy I bought this as it teaches a lot about Cybersecurity. Explains every detail to be aware of any vulnerability out there,” writes verified 5-star reviewer, Olufemi A.

The threats from cybersecurity aren’t going anywhere any time soon. Until they do, cybersecurity will be a valuable skill in the workplace. Purchase this bundle for $29.99 today and begin your journey to make the internet a safer place.

