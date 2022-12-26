This Information-Packed Tutorial Package Is A WordPress Masterclass

Since it first emerged on the scene nearly two decades ago, WordPress has been the go-to content management system. But more than just a leading platform that has allowed millions of people to host and browse websites, WordPress also has web-building capabilities.

While it’s been valuable for everyone who uses it, WordPress is best utilized when users have a firm grasp of its many functions. While the program is intuitive and user-friendly, there’s still so much to learn, even for those who use it daily.

WP101® is the leader when it comes to video tutorials for WordPress. For a limited time, you can purchase lifetime access to WP101 WordPress Tutorial for Beginners for $49. That’s a savings of 44% off the original MSRP ($89).

WP101 offers a series of meticulously crafted videos that help users learn to navigate WordPress and quickly build a website on the platform. More than three million people have benefitted from WP101.

From beginner to advanced, there’s something that everyone who uses WordPress can glean from the tutorials. The videos are professionally produced and carefully created, and they include closed-captioned subtitles.

In total, 200 videos and 11 completed courses come packaged with this deal. In addition to a members-only help forum, WordPress experts are on hand to assist with any questions.

Updated videos are released with every version of WordPress, keeping you current on the software.

“The difference at WP101 is that the entire team behind it are focused on education. They’re focused on making sure that you can learn. And to that end, the videos have a completely different feel… one that I think you’re going to appreciate,” writes verified purchaser Chris Lema.

The program can be accessed on computers that run on any modern browser.

These videos serve as a WordPress master class. Purchase this deal today to make the most out of your experience with WordPress.

Prices subject to change.