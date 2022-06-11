This Stylish Watch Will Easily Pass The Test Of Time

A good watch is worth the investment. With the proper care, it can become a family heirloom that spans generations. With a reliable watch, there’s always the sense that you’ll have something to keep you accountable for being on time for appointments. Your friends and colleagues will thank you. Furthermore, a sharp watch stands on its own as a piece of fashion. With the right one, the compliments will roll in.

Even though smartwatches have blossomed in popularity recently, there’s no replacing the traditional watch. They’ll always have their secure place in society.

The Stührling Silhouette Quartz 41mm Classic Watch not only features a timeless and clean design but it’s built to withstand the test of time. It’s available for $99.99, a savings of 33% from its MSRP ($150).

This two-hand-style watch features a genuine leather strap and a smooth, stainless steel case. Its ultra-slim design ensures minimal weight and bulk. You’ll hardly notice it on your wrist. The genuine leather strap is fitted with a tang buckle closure.

The black leather strap and eye-catching stainless steel case combine for a stylish presentation. The two faceted dauphine hands are protected by a 6.75mm case, and the chassis features a brass dial. Its mechanical self-winding technology offers accuracy and reliability when it comes to telling time. When needed, though, the push-pull crown allows you to adjust time and date with ease.

While this sleek watch holds its own in the fashion realm, it isn’t too delicate. It’s rated 3 ATM water-resistant, which means it can handle splashes from rain or hand-washing. In addition to the watch, you’ll also receive a microfiber cleaning cloth with your purchase.

Few fashion pieces have stood the test of time better than a watch. This one offers the best of both worlds in terms of fashion and practicality. Purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.