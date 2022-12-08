Three Band Members of The Human Jukebox Killed By 18-Wheeler While Trying to Change Flat Tire

Tragedy struck at Southern University and A&M College when three members of the school’s marching band were killed after a car accident earlier this week.

According to a Facebook post by Dennis J. Shields, president-chancellor of the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, college, three members of the school’s marching band, dubbed The Human Jukebox, died when an 18-wheeler struck their vehicle.

Shields wrote:

“Dear Southern University Community,

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the tragic deaths of three of our students who reportedly succumbed to injuries in a vehicular accident on Tuesday evening in Natchitoches Parish. Our thoughts are with the families, friends, classmates and other loved ones of Broderick Moore, a freshman majoring in music from Cedar Hill, Texas; Dylan Young, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering from Cedar Hill; and Tyran Williams, a freshman majoring in music from Irving, Texas. All three young men were members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band, to which we also extend our condolences.”

According to a statement released by the Louisiana State Police Department, the three students were struck by the 18-wheeler when trying to change a flat tire.

“On December 6, 2022, shortly after 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 north of Natchitoches. This crash killed 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, TX, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, TX, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of Cedar Hill, TX.

“The initial investigation revealed that a 1999 Jeep Laredo was stalled on the northbound shoulder of I-49. The occupants of the Jeep were attempting to change a flat tire on the vehicle. For reasons still under investigation, a northbound 1997 Freightliner, driven by 62-year-old Clyde Gay of Coushatta, drifted onto the northbound shoulder, struck the left side of the Jeep and impacted all three pedestrians.”

The police report also stated that Williams, Young, and Moore were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Gay, the driver of the truck, did not sustain any injuries. Toxicology tests were taken, and officials are waiting for the results. The crash is under investigation.