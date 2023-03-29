Three Young Texas Sisters Who Reportedly Drowned in Local Pond Were Actually Strangled According to Medical Examiner

Three young Black girls who were reported missing were discovered dead in a pool last year. After their bodies were found, it was thought the girls died from drowning. Yet, an official autopsy report just released last week confirmed that the three were strangled to death.

According to the Texarkana Gazette, the deceased bodies of Zi’Ariel Oliver, 9, Amiyah Hughes, 8, and Temari Oliver, 5, had been discovered in a Texas pond in Cass County on July 30. It was believed that the girls had drowned in the body of water, but a medical examiner determined last week that the three girls were victims of homicide and all died by strangulation based on autopsy reports.

The girls were from Atlanta, Texas.

“The girls also suffered lacerations to their faces,” Cass County District Attorney Courtney Shelton said in a news release.

Last summer, the girls were reported missing at approximately 9 p.m. on July 29, 2022. A cousin of the girls was taking care of them and their other siblings while the children’s mother was at work. She called in to report them missing.

Police officers from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife officials, and Cass County Emergency Services District No. 2 started a search for the girls. After finding evidence, they focused on a pond on a nearby property on state Highway 77, west of Atlanta. The pond where they were discovered is about 200 yards from where the girls resided.

In a police report, Sheriff Larry Rowe stated, “A pair of shoes was found at the edge of the pond, leading investigators to search the water.”

The bodies of the three girls were recovered after the Bowie County dive team was called in at about 3 a.m. July 30.

“Multiple witness statements have been obtained, DNA testing is ongoing, and the investigation will continue,” Shelton said.

Authorities who are working on the case are asking if anyone has information on what took place on that night the girls died, to please get in touch with Texas Ranger Josh Mason at 903-255-5727.