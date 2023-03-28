Tiffany Haddish’s Romance With Bitcoin Investor Confirmed After Being Spotted Kissing

Tiffany Haddish confirmed her relationship with Bitcoin investor Marvin Jones after photographers caught the pair kissing in Los Angeles.

The Girls Trip star was photographed sharing a lingering kiss with Jones over the weekend following a brunch date in Studio City, The Daily Mail reported. The pair were casually dressed, with Haddish sporting a gray hoodie, black leggings, and sneakers while Jones wore a black hoodie and shorts.

The kiss comes after Haddish and Jones have attended public events together in recent months. In January, the pair posed for photos together at the Sundance Film Festival.

It’s the first confirmed romance for Haddish since she parted ways with rapper/actor Common in December 2021, Us Weekly reported. The pair had been going strong for over a year after going public in 2020.

They met while filming The Kitchen in 2019 before quarantining together following a virtual date the following year. At the time, Haddish described the then-budding romance as “hands down the best relationship” she had ever been in.

“So then we’re, like, FaceTiming all the time and then he got tested for everything,” she said on the Wild Ride! With Steve-O podcast. “I got tested for everything. And yeah, we’ve been f–king.”

However, after one year of dating, the pair confirmed their split, with Haddish saying the breakup was “mutual.”

“It probably was the most mature relationship I have been in … meaning the communication, the respect, just all around,” he said on Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee Uncensored.

The Oscar-award-winning rapper/actor credited their busy schedules for the split.

“It really didn’t allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship,” he explained. “I don’t think the love really dispersed … [but] we weren’t feeding the relationship. … Neither one of us is gonna stop.”

Haddish responded to his comments a few weeks later saying Common might not be the type to really settle down.

“He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody, maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower,” she said on Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee. I don’t know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool.”

Common is currently linked to Jennifer Hudson. The two have been sparking romance rumors since filming their upcoming flick Breathe.