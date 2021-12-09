Tiger Woods Set To Return to Golf With His 12-Year-Old Son Charlie at PNC Championship

After being involved in a car crash last year, professional golfer Tiger Woods will return to the green later this month, on Dec. 18.

Woods announced to his 6.5 million followers on Twitter that he would be playing at the PNC Championship. He also mentioned that he wouldn’t go at it alone as his 12-year-old son, Charlie, will be playing alongside him.

Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 8, 2021

According to The Golf Channel, the PNC Championship, a father-son tournament, will take place in Orlando, Florida, and is spread over two days. The 36-hole event will be Woods’ first tournament since the duo participated in last year’s PNC Championship. On Feb. 24, he suffered major injuries to his right leg in a car accident near Los Angeles.

The news was well-received by Twitter users who are excited to see him play.

Welcome back, @TigerWoods. The -time major champion will return to competitive golf with his son Charlie at next week’s #PNCchampionship.#CelebrateFamily pic.twitter.com/QL2tCZ1yZA — PNC Championship (@PNCchampionship) December 8, 2021

Congratulations Tiger, Dad & Son. It is good to see you are getting out&https://t.co/uxQJXRgNB9 always inspired me your press in life. Keep pressing Tiger. God Bless you. ❤️❤️@wailingwomen12

Darlene Turner — Darlene Turner (@wailingwomen12) December 8, 2021

Best news of the day!! pic.twitter.com/HnoqHu5eAC — Janna Kelley (@jannakelley21) December 8, 2021

This is awesome Tiger watching u an Charlie last time was brilliant he is a mini you good luck can’t wait to see you back I think I speak for everyone when I say we’ve missed you like crazy your the reason I started watching/playing golf the GOAT is back ️‍♂️⛳️ — Lunty LFC 96 (@luntyLfc) December 8, 2021

Tiger is the most exciting golfer ever! Audiences love watching him. — carol:ER/RN (@farrellcob) December 9, 2021

Tiger, go for it. My hero always will be Seve. But I have to admit that you are the Greatest golfer I’ve seen. I can’t imagine anyone putting four better rounds together than your four at Hiylake. If they were a painting they be a masterpiece — Steve Huxley (@pinguser1) December 8, 2021