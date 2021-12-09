 Tiger Woods Set To Return to Golf With His 12-Year-Old Son Charlie at PNC Championship

A Family Affair: Tiger Woods Set To Return to Golf With His 12-Year-Old Son Charlie at PNC Championship

After being involved in a car crash last year, professional golfer Tiger Woods will return to the green later this month, on Dec. 18.

Woods announced to his 6.5 million followers on Twitter that he would be playing at the PNC Championship. He also mentioned that he wouldn’t go at it alone as his 12-year-old son, Charlie, will be playing alongside him.

According to The Golf Channel, the PNC Championship, a father-son tournament, will take place in Orlando, Florida, and is spread over two days. The 36-hole event will be Woods’ first tournament since the duo participated in last year’s PNC Championship. On Feb. 24, he suffered major injuries to his right leg in a car accident near Los Angeles.

The news was well-received by Twitter users who are excited to see him play.

