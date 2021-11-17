TikTok, MACRO, Awards 10 Black Creators $50K Each To Pursue Creative Projects

Tik Tok has partnered with POC-centered global media brand MACRO to award 10 Black creators $50,000 each to support their creative projects.

Jason Linton, known by his 11.4 million TikTok followers as @dadlifejason, is among the cohort of recently selected grantees.

Linton keeps Tik Tok users entertained with funny songs about his life as an adoptive father of three children. The singing dad’s growing audience has been asking him questions about his fostering and adopting experience. As a grant awardee, he plans to provide them with a deeper look into his multi-ethnic family’s life.

“I talked it over with my wife and said, this can, like, totally be a reality show that is informative but also lets people see what the journey is like,” Linton told The Hollywood Reporter. “I want to do an unscripted show that encapsulates what it is to experience life as this family, as @dadlifejason and his troops.”

Linton’s pitch to TikTok and MACRO executives earned him a spot among nine other Black creators who also have big dreams and ideas.

“To be able to have those funds to get equipment or to get some staffing needs,” Linton said. “This is something that’s going to be revolutionary for my life.”

The nine other selected creators include: Vegalia Jean-Pierre (@byvegalia), Darlene Octavia (@darlene_octavia), Carlynn Greene (@espdaniella), Lynnell Jones Jr. (@felleanimated), Grace Hayes (@graceorsomething), Joel Bervell (@joelbervell), Denise Francis (@livenaturallylove), Lonnie Marts (@lonnieiiv) and Kirby (@singkirbysing)—all of whom, including Linton, will receive grant funding, as well as personalized coaching from MACRO to support their projects.

“We were blown away by the talent and the drive of these creators,” Stacey Walker King, MACRO chief brand officer, said in a statement. “MACRO is so proud to partner with TikTok and play a part in their journey. I look forward to continuing to work alongside them in their future endeavors.”

In January, TikTok launched its Black creatives incubator program after many Black creators spoke out about being overlooked and not credited for their contributions to viral trends on the platform. The partnership with MACRO is one initiative within that program.

“Our aim is to ensure Black creatives and artists have the resources they need to reach new heights in their careers and spearhead innovation in their respective industries,” Kudzi Chikumbu, TikTok’s director of creator community, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with MACRO to continue this important work of supporting creators and making their dreams come true.”