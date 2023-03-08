Tisha Campbell Recalls Gifting Gabrielle Union Therapy Sessions Early In Her Career: ‘I Want Us All To Win’

Tisha Campbell has always rallied behind the next generation of Black actresses. So much so, Campbell even paid for Gabrielle Union’s therapy early in her acting career.

Campbell appeared on The View last week to promote her new sitcom with Yvette Nicole Brown and Kim Whitley, Act Your Age. Host Whoopi Goldberg asked Campbell about the gift she gave Wade.

“It’s funny ’cause I didn’t even think she would remember,” Campbell shared. “It was just a moment in time for us and I was like, ‘Please just take this gift.”

“I want you to have it,’ because I want her to win. I want my sisters to win.”

“I want us all to win. There’s so many pitfalls, there’s so many things. The fame monster is an ugly ugly thing that one can get addicted to,” Campbell continued.

“I really really wanted her to be ok, not that anything was wrong. It’s just that I wanted her to be supported.”

Union first revealed Campbell’s kind gesture in 2021 while recalling what life was like as a rising actress at the age 28. Noting how hard that period of her career was, she credited Campbell’s gift as “the single greatest gift anyone has given me.”

“It was around that time when Tisha Campbell saw that I was struggling,” Union told Bustle. “She gifted me sessions with a therapist, who is my therapist to this day.

“It might be one of the single greatest gifts anyone has ever given me.”

The Bring It On star spoke openly about Campbell’s gift on a past appearances on The View.

“I was lucky to come up with some OGs that were very transparent and they were very honest and they were not interested in watching me fail or flail,” Union said at the time, as noted by Essence. “Tisha Campbell paid for therapy for me. That was not covered by SAG insurance by the way, out of pocket, like 10 sessions. That’s the one who really has your back.”