Today Show Weatherman Al Roker Announces Social Media Fast From Twitter

Everyone needs a break from their social media every once in a while.

Al Roker, co-host and meteorologist of the Today Show, announced to his Twitter followers that he would be taking time away from the social media platform. According to Parade, the TV personality tweeted his parting message on Dec. 21, 2022.

“Thank you Twitter. We had some great times but it’s time to take a break,” he wrote in his post.

Although the weatherman won’t be sending out any tweets in the coming days, he listed his other social media platforms that will remain active for fans to connect, including Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Hello Magazine reported that fans were saddened upon learning of the unexpected news.

“This saddens me, but your health is more important. Take this time with your loving family, enjoy your retirement, and keep walking,” one fan replied to Roker’s tweet. Another Twitter user added, “Happy Holidays, Al. I hope you are feeling better. Look forward to continuing following you on FB & IG and hope to see you back on @todayshow when you are up to it.” One thanked him for sharing his light over the years, adding, “You are a treasure. Merry Christmas & know that we love you!”

The reason behind Roker removing himself from the platform has not been shared. However, the weatherman is still recovering from his hospitalization after blood clots were found in his legs and lungs.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Roker made a virtual appearance on the Today show this month as the show’s staff members serenaded him at his New York City home amid his absence since November due to his health scare.

Reportedly, Roker is not the only celebrity who has decided to exit the platform since Elon Musk‘s recent takeover.