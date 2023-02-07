Tony Hawk To Donate Autograph Proceeds To Tyre Nichols’ Memorial Fund and Skateboard Park In His Honor

Tyre Nichols was a huge part of the skateboarding community, and now a legend in the game is doing his part to continue Tyre’s legacy.

Tony Hawk announced via Twitter that he would donate proceeds from autographed photos of himself and BMX rider Rick Thorne to Tyre Nichols’ memorial fund. The legendary skateboarder and BMX rider are making 1,000 photos available on Thorne’s website for $30.

My proceeds from these will go to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, which includes plans to build a public skatepark in his honor; as our worlds continue to grieve his loss. He was a talented skater among other admirable traits. Let's keep his legacy alive: https://t.co/wHTZfLzqq7 — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 3, 2023

CBS News reports donations will go to more than just the memorial fund. Proceeds will help the Nichols family out and build a memorial skate park in Nichols’ name to honor his love for skateboarding. The 29-year-old was a skateboarder, FedEx worker, and father to a 4-year-old boy.

Several donations have been made since the news of Nichols’ tragic death made national news. Days after the Memphis Police Department released footage of Nichols’ beating, Black Enterprise reported that a GoFundMe account set up to assist Nichols’ parents had surpassed $1 million after being active for a little over 48 hours. To date, the fund has received 36,000 donations, reaching over $1.4 million, with a goal of $1.6 million.

Set up by Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, the grieving mother uses the platform to give supporters insight into Tyre’s story, claiming Tyre has never had a run-in with the law. She also mentions Tyre’s love for “skating and sunsets.”

Nichols’ died in Memphis on Jan. 10 at a local hospital after receiving a brutal beating from five Memphis PD officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith, who are all Black. According to Black Enterprise, the victim was pulled over for reckless driving on Jan. 7 and arrested after two confrontations with the officers. All five officers have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, official misconduct, and official oppression.