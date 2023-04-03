Tony Rock: Will Smith Did Not Reach Out to Chris Rock After Oscar Slap

A year later and we’re still talking about “the slap.” Interesting.

Chris Rock‘s younger brother, Tony, said Will Smith never reached out to the stand-up comedian after the infamous Oscars’ encounter last year—and that he lied when he claimed he did so.

Rock appeared on a recent episode of BigBoyTV to set the record straight. “That wasn’t true, that wasn’t true,” Rock said. “I think like, two nights later, he said, ‘I reached out to Chris, and he didn’t want to talk.’ That wasn’t true.”

In a video Smith posted to his Instagram account last year, he admitted that he and Tony were great friends, so it was disappointing that he did not hear from Smith either.

“He doesn’t owe me anything, I just thought we were better than that,” Tony said. “My phone number has never changed. So, I just thought I’d get a phone call one day like, ‘Ay, let’s just you and I just talk.’ It hasn’t happened, so I guess it’s not going to happen.”

Chris Rock’s last televised comedy special on Netflix, Selective Outrage, is based on his dealing with Smith at last year’s Oscars. At the end of his set, the moment the whole world had waited months for, took place.

After accusing Smith of having that selective outrage when he was defending his wife, Rock blamed it on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s alleged obsession with the late recording artist, Tupac.

“Will Smith practices selective outrage. Everybody who really knows, knows I had nothing to do with that s**t. I didn’t have any entanglements,” he blurted onstage in Baltimore, where the special was filmed.

The Smiths reportedly knew about Rock’s comedy special but decided not to watch. However, “Will is embarrassed and hurt by what Chris said about him and his family in his Netflix special,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.