Cold Weather Where? Tracee Ellis Ross Heats Up Instagram With Bikini Pics From Jamaica Vacation

Tracee Ellis Ross is enjoying her holiday season in the warm sunny skies of Jamaica and has sultry bikini pics to prove it.

The Black-ish star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a few photos from her Jamaica vacation. The 50-year-old actress stunned in the shots that showed off her toned physique and ageless beauty.

“JM,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

Celebrities and fans flooded Ross’s comments section with praise for her stellar appearance. Gabrielle Union gushed over how “gorgeous” Ross looked. Model Ashley Graham left a series of heart eyes.

Ross has been open up about her health and fitness journey after admitting to finding “comfort” and “solace” from eating and drinking over the courage of the pandemic-caused lockdown of 2020.

“I didn’t transform my body and exercise like a crazy woman … and as a result, my body feels different,” Ross admitted in an Instagram post.

“I sat more than I’m used to; I didn’t do the same amount of cardio that I like.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

After taking on “extra weight,” Ross realized it wasn’t anything she should be ashamed of.

“The softness that I’m experiencing in my body … all of use have our own version of that … it’s actually something to say thank you for,” the Girlfriends star explained. “My body has been incredibly wise. Thank you for keeping me safe during COVID.”

“With all the sharpness and harshness and violence and fear that has been around, perhaps the softness of my body is a blessing,” she continued. “It has been able to nurture me in a way that my mind could not.”

Ross ended by shutting down the “judgment” she and others had about their bodies and the transformations that occurred throughout the pandemic.

“I don’t think my physical body is the most important thing to come out of this very difficult time,” she said. “This is a time to offer compassion everywhere, to our bodies, to each other.”