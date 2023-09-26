Internet Drags Travis Kelce For Dropping His Black Swag To Align With Taylor Swift After Dating African American Woman

Travis Kelce has the streets talking after seemingly ditching his Black girlfriend for Taylor Swift and changing his appearance.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently went public with the pop star, who attended his game with his family over the weekend. Amid the confirmed romance, fans are taking notice of how Kelce switched up the style of his facial hair.

What used to be a beard and connected mustache while dating his ex, Kayla Nicole, has turned into a clean-shaven face with a bushy mustache since going public with Swift.

“This is so funny to me,” one X user wrote over screenshots of Kelce’s old look with Nicole and his new appearance while with Swift.

this is so funny to me. pic.twitter.com/kGI1J571xH — slim. (@MissKilahMarie) September 25, 2023

Many joined in and started joking about Kelce for seemingly changing his style based on who he’s dating.

“Went from yo bro” to, “u know why I stopped ya,” one user wrote.

“G went from ‘Hold it down dawg’ to ‘Hold The Line Soldier!” added another.

It was just last month when Kelce and Nicole’s breakup after five years of dating was confirmed, Sportskeeda reports. Nicole shared a since-deleted TikTok where she bashed herself for thinking the NFL star would propose to her after five years.

“You’re not stupid Kayla. No, I am actually. Thought I’d get wifed after dating for 5 year. That’s 1,825 days.”

One month later, and Kelce appears to be confirming dating rumors with the superstar singer. Swift was seen watching the two-time Super Bowl champion play at Arrowhead Stadium alongside his family on Sunday, People reports.

Taylor Swift at Arrowhead, sitting with Travis Kelce’s mom: pic.twitter.com/QXLZctwdB7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2023

Kelce jokingly admitted that he “threw the ball in her court.”

He continued, “I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.”

“We’ll see what happens in the near future,” Kelce added.

