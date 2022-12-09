Trevor Noah Gives ‘A Special Shout-Out to Black Women’ On Last Episode of ‘The Daily Show’

Trevor Noah bid farewell to “The Daily Show” audience on Thursday and made sure to give “a special shout-out to Black women” before signing off.

Noah, who’s hosted the nightly talk show since 2015, filmed his final episode on Thursday and became emotional while addressing his team, audience, and viewers for the last time.

“I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas. People say, ‘Oh Trevor, you’re so smart.’ I’m like, ‘Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think shaped me, nourished me and formed me?'” Noah said.

“From my mom, my grand[mom], my aunt, all these Black women in my life, but in America as well.”

The South African native went on to encourage others to “talk to Black women because, unlike everybody else, Black women can’t afford to f— around and find out.”

Noah went on to name a few Black women who he seeks guidance and clarity from including Roxane Gay, Tressie McMillan Cottom and activists like Zoé Samudzi and Tarana Burke.

“Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad, especially in America … When things go bad, Black people know that it’s worse for them,” he continued.

“Do yourself a favor, if you truly want to know what to do or how to do it? Or maybe the best way or the most equitable way? Talk to Black women.”

“They’re a lot of the reason why I’m here and so I’m grateful to them,” he said. “I’m grateful to every single one of you.”

Elsewhere, Noah thanked the audience and dedicated viewers who watched and engaged with the show, even in negative ways.

“I wanna say I appreciate those people,” Noah said. “Even the people who hate-watch, you still pulled up the ratings so thank you, I’m eternally grateful to you.”

No replacement has been announced for Noah, as fans anxiously await the next host who will carry the show’s legacy, CBS News reports.