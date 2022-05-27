Trinity Health Names Janice Hamilton-Crawford Its CEO And President

Michigan-based Trinity Health has named Janice Hamilton-Crawford its new CEO and president of Trinity Health Senior Communities.’

MassLive reports Hamilton-Crawford is the first Black woman to be named president and CEO of a national division of Trinity since it was founded in 2000. Hamilton-Crawford has been the president of Trinity Health of New England Senior Communities since 2018 and whose facilities in the greater Springfield area include the Beaven Kelly Home and St. Luke’s Home.

The new CEO said her appointment is a sign of Trinity’s commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

“Grounded in my strong faith and humble beginnings, this appointment affirms for me anything is possible with hard work, smarts, a village of support, and God,” Hamilton-Crawford told Black Enterprise. “I hope to inspire other Black professionals to pursue career opportunities beyond the typical teacher, doctor, lawyer, or business leader that our community as historically defined as ‘a good job.’ Selecting me as President and CEO also signifies Trinity Health’s authentic commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, which is especially meaningful.”

The Our Lady of the Lake University alum will take over the position on June 6 succeeding444 Steve Kastner, who announced his retirement last year. In the new role, Hamilton-Crawford will lead more than 40 independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and subsidized senior housing communities across the U.S.

“Jan’s results-driven record combined with her character makes her the perfect fit to expertly lead Trinity Health Senior Communities,” John Capasso, executive vice president, Trinity Health and president of Continuing Care, said in a statement. “Her strategic thinking and natural servant leadership style will grow Senior Communities’ rich legacy of resident-centered care.”

xecutive managing director, administrative director, manager, supervisor and office coordinator. Hamilton-Crawford has more than 3 decades of experience in the health industry including two stints at CHRISTUS Health , both of which were longer than 10 years. During her time at CHRISTUS, Hamilton-Crawford held numerous titles including e

Kastner added Hamilton-Crawford was instrumental in building and soldiifying partnerships including close collaborations with the Sisters of Mercy and the Sisters of Providence as well as local and state officials.

“Jan has keen insight into operational efficiencies and excellence without losing sight of reverence for our residents, religious communities, and colleagues,” Kastner said.