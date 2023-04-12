Trolls Gon’ Troll: Halle Berry Shuts Down Ageist Comment About Her Nude Photo

Online trolls are going to troll, but that won’t stop Halle Berry from doing what she wants to do.

The Catwoman star is giving “blueprint” and “big Leo” energy in one of her latest Instagram posts, and Meagan Good and Saweetie can attest to that.

The 56-year-old mother wished her followers a “happy Saturday” with a photo of herself nude on a scenic balcony, sipping a glass of wine. She captioned the bold post declaring, “I do what I wanna do,” and her comment section ate it all up.

From Kelly Rowland and Lena Waithe to Arsenio Hall, the love for Berry shined a light on owning our choices and loving our bodies at all stages. But not all comments were that empowering.

According to Entertainment News, a since-deleted remark about Berry’s photo made the actress react with a clever clap back that has also been removed.

“Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids,” one troll said. “Aging with dignity is no longer a thing.”

Berry responded, “Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?”

The Oscar Award winner is clearly not afraid to take heat from the trolls, especially about her age.

“I refuse to become someone who just tries to hold on to a youthful face and not embrace what’s most important about being beautiful—how you live your life, how you give back to others, how you connect to people, how you strengthen your mind, body, and soul and nourish yourself, how you give in a meaningful way of yourself,” she said in a January 2022 interview with AARP.

She added: “Our skin is going to shrivel up, and we’re going to look different. I see things changing with my face and body, but I’ve never put all my eggs in that basket. I’ve always known that beauty is deeper than the physical body you’re walking around in.”