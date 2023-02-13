Who Asked HIM? Donald Trump Dumps On Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Maybe it’s his way of getting back into the public eye as he eyes returning to the Oval Office in 2025.

After initially attacking the Super Bowl halftime performer Rihanna before the big game was played, former President Donald Trump continued to bash the Bajan singer after commenting on her performance.

As the country watched the epic comeback performance of the Fenty billionaire, who has not done a concert of this size since 2016’s The Anti World Tour, Trump, denigrated the singer via his failing Truth Social platform.

This year’s Super Bowl was played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The former leader of the free world called her halftime show, during the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, an “EPIC FAIL.”

“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history — This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her “Stylist!””

Before the Super Bowl weekend, Republican Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson posted to his Truth Social account that Rihanna has had a “career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets.” He asked why was the “NFL showcasing this crap?” before protesting that “Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!”

Trump took this opportunity to pile on the Umbrella singer when he replied to Jackson’s post.

“Without her “Stylist” she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!”

There may have been just as many Rihanna fans excited for this year’s Super Bowl as there were football fans. She built her entrepreneurial empire with the rise of her fashion brand, Fenty, and her fans have been craving a new album from her. The album is purportedly on the way, but when the news of her being the featured halftime performer of the Super Bowl broke, fans went crazy.

As Rihanna fans reveled in the excitement amid rumors of an upcoming tour, they were shocked when she revealed a baby bump showcasing the expected second child between her and rapper A$AP Rocky.