Tupac’s Sister Calls Donald Trump’s Lawyer’s Tupac Comparison ‘Blasphemous’

The audacity of it all! An attorney for former president Donald Trump – the first president to be impeached twice – compared his client to revered hip-hop recording artist Tupac Shakur. The comparison was so offensive that Tupac’s sister, Set, came out to blast the attorney and referred to her statement as “blasphemous.”
One of Trump’s lawyers, Alina Habba, appeared on The Benny Johnson Show and made the glaring statement while defending the first president to be indicted of a crime. While speaking to Benny Johnson, Habba surprisingly dropped the comparison and stated that Donald Trump is not only Tupac but also stated he was The Notorious B.I.G.
“Donald Trump is Tupac. Donald Trump’s Biggie Smalls, he’s better than Tupac. I mean, I’m East Coast, so I love Biggie. But, no, Donald Trump is his own brand. He is everything,” Habba said. “This is just gonna boost him, we’ve seen it in the polls. I mean, it’s not a question, it’s a fact. We’ve seen his polls go up.”
Trump attorney @AlinaHabba reacts to Alvin Bragg turning Trump into “Tupac” by taking his mugshot:
“Donald Trump IS Tupac. Donald Trump is Biggie Smalls. He’s better than Tupac— I mean I’m East Coast.”
Not only were people shocked and dismayed that she would even invoke Tupac’s and B.I.G.’s names, but Tupac’s sister had some choice words to say, according to TMZ.