Tupac’s Sister Calls Donald Trump’s Lawyer’s Tupac Comparison ‘Blasphemous’

The audacity of it all! An attorney for former president Donald Trump – the first president to be impeached twice – compared his client to revered hip-hop recording artist Tupac Shakur. The comparison was so offensive that Tupac’s sister, Set, came out to blast the attorney and referred to her statement as “blasphemous.”

One of Trump’s lawyers, Alina Habba, appeared on The Benny Johnson Show and made the glaring statement while defending the first president to be indicted of a crime. While speaking to Benny Johnson, Habba surprisingly dropped the comparison and stated that Donald Trump is not only Tupac but also stated he was The Notorious B.I.G.

“Donald Trump is Tupac. Donald Trump’s Biggie Smalls, he’s better than Tupac. I mean, I’m East Coast, so I love Biggie. But, no, Donald Trump is his own brand. He is everything,” Habba said. “This is just gonna boost him, we’ve seen it in the polls. I mean, it’s not a question, it’s a fact. We’ve seen his polls go up.”

Not only were people shocked and dismayed that she would even invoke Tupac’s and B.I.G.’s names, but Tupac’s sister had some choice words to say, according to TMZ.

Shakur spoke to the media outlet and said, “My brother was measured by his integrity, his principles, and personal and collective responsibility,” and she labeled the comparison of his actions to her brother’s character “blasphemous.” She also brought up the point that Tupac took responsibility during his 1994 sexual abuse trial, and that Trump isn’t accepting a whole lot of accountability for his actions that led to his indictment.

Set mentioned that her brother did not attain his popularity based on being arrested and serving time. He achieved fame because people fell in love with him and his music. People who listened to his music “were able to measure him by his words and actions that aligned.” She also called him an honorable man who stood for those individuals who needed protection and Tupac always had others on his mind.