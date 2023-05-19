Twin Brothers Graduate High School as Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Twin brothers Mykel and Markel Rainey, who are from Cuthbert, Georgia, graduate from their high school as the valedictorian and the salutatorian of their class.

The Rainey brothers have consistently been driven by their goal of excelling in their education. They said they started their senior year with a determined mindset to achieve outstanding success.

“Last year, we participated in graduation as honor students. And that’s when it really came to fruition that we could be this. So we started thinking of the possibilities like, what if?” Mykel told WALB.

The two are now graduating from Randolph-Clay High School where Mykel is the valedictorian and Markel is the salutatorian for the 2023 graduating class. Both of them were able to maintain an A/B average on the honor roll and a GPA of 3.5 or higher after their first semester.

Mykel and Markel are now excited to continue their education at Savannah State University this fall. Their parents are proud of their two sons and their achievements.

“You know, boys tend to stray away and be hard and difficult, but I didn’t get that from them. They were, you know, if I say do, they did if they had issues or doubts and I pushed them. They did so. Surprised but not surprised,” said their mother Tamika Rainey.

This news first appeared on blacknews.com.

