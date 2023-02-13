Canadian Bus Driver Reportedly Slams Into Daycare Leaving 2 Children Dead and Six Injured

A man was arrested last week and charged with multiple crimes afte he drove a city bus into a daycare facility in Canada, killing two children and injuring six.

According to CBC, last Wednesday around 8:30 a.m., Pierre Ny St-Amand, a 51-year-old Canadian bus driver with the Société de transport de Laval (STL), crashed into the Garderie Éducative de Sainte-Rose in the Sainte-Rose neighborhood on Terrasse Dufferin in Laval, Quebec.

St-Amand was arrested and detained at the scene. He faces several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm.

Erika Landry, a spokesperson from the Laval police department, said one of the children died at the scene, while the second died at the hospital. Six children were also taken to the hospital with injuries; an adult was treated for shock at the hospital.

An eyewitness, Hamdi Ben Chaabane, who lives in the area, said the bus was going about 25 miles per hour when the vehicle hit the daycare.

“From what I saw, it wasn’t an accident,” he said. The bus driver, Chaabane said, left the bus and started acting erratically. “He opened the door. He took off all his clothes. He was totally naked. We don’t know why he did that. We dove on him. We tried to subdue him.”

While describing him as being “in another world,” he also said, “It was a nightmare. It’s horrible. He didn’t stop yelling. He wasn’t saying words.”

The STL released a statement pertaining to the “tragedy in Laval.”

“Our hearts go out to the families and employees affected by this tragedy,” the statement read. “The Service de police de la Ville de Laval is currently conducting an investigation in which we are actively collaborating.”

The suspect is scheduled to be in court later this week.