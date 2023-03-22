Tyler Perry Poses in Similar Car he Owned When Homeless As a Reminder of How Far he Has Come

There are times when we need to be reminded how far we’ve gotten in life, particularly when we have gone through struggles. Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry reflected on his own journey recently by posting a picture on his Instagram account.

The Atlanta entrepreneur was homeless for some time as he struggled while on the come up. He’s told stories about his past when he had to live in his vehicle. In a recent Instagram post, he displayed a photo of himself in a blue Geo Metro, which is similar to the car he had at the time of his struggles. He wrote that he takes the car out every now and then to remind him of how far he’s come in life.

“Every now and then I take my Geo Metro out for a spin. (When I was homeless it was a car just like this that was my shelter). If looking back at how far you’ve come doesn’t make you thankful, I don’t know what will. There’s no way to be ungrateful when you appreciate every blessing you have. And if you’re still in the struggle please fight on…. It’s so sweet on the other side of pain.”