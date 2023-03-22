Tyler Perry Poses in Similar Car he Owned When Homeless As a Reminder of How Far he Has Come

There are times when we need to be reminded how far we’ve gotten in life, particularly when we have gone through struggles. Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry reflected on his own journey recently by posting a picture on his Instagram account.
The Atlanta entrepreneur was homeless for some time as he struggled while on the come up. He’s told stories about his past when he had to live in his vehicle. In a recent Instagram post, he displayed a photo of himself in a blue Geo Metro, which is similar to the car he had at the time of his struggles. He wrote that he takes the car out every now and then to remind him of how far he’s come in life.
“Every now and then I take my Geo Metro out for a spin. (When I was homeless it was a car just like this that was my shelter). If looking back at how far you’ve come doesn’t make you thankful, I don’t know what will. There’s no way to be ungrateful when you appreciate every blessing you have. And if you’re still in the struggle please fight on…. It’s so sweet on the other side of pain.”
Things are going so well for Perry that it has been reported that he may be in line to become a majority owner of BET.
The Hollywood Reporter reported that the parent company of BET Networks, Paramount, is considering selling a majority stake in the company. A source told the media outlet that the company, which includes BET, VH1, and the BET+ streaming service, could be sold to Perry, who is in a current deal with Paramount that is soon coming to an end.
Last month, according to a press release from the city of Atlanta, the studio owner donated close to $1 million to long-time senior residents to avoid displacement because of the rising costs of property values.
The studio owner contacted Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to offer a donation to help prevent the displacement of senior citizens. The $750,000 that Perry donated will go toward providing much-needed help to low-income seniors in the city of Atlanta. The funds will be used toward the payment of those senior citizens’ property taxes.