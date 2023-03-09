Tyrese Blames Meds For Falsely Claiming Will Smith Gave Him $5 Million, 'I Was Out of My Mind'

Tyrese Gibson is blaming a bad reaction to his depression medication for why he falsely claimed Will Smith gave him $5 million.

It was 2017 when the Fast & Furious star shouted out Will Smith for giving him a few million to go toward legal fees in his divorce from Norma Mitchell, Insider reported. But six years later, Gibson, 44, admitted he fabricated the claims while under the influence of the depression medication Rexulti.

“Will Smith is gonna give me $5 million? I never even talked to Will Smith. I was out of my mind,” Gibson said Wednesday on “Sway’s Universe.”

The Baby Boy star explained that he was prescribed the depression medication after losing custody of his and Mitchell’s daughter, Shayla.

“I travel and I move all the time. I’m used to being away from my baby,” Tyrese shared. “But to take my baby away for 100 days? Oh, I was fu*king miserable. So then the psychiatrist says, ‘Here’s some psych meds that’ll help stabilize your mood, because you barely sleep, you’re stressed the fu*k out, and your firstborn was taken away from you.'”

“You put some sh*t like Rexulti in my system, it’s going to have the worst adverse effects ever,” he continued. “So I’m online talking about Will Smith giving me $5 million.”

Gibson went on to admit that his relationship with the Smiths hasn’t been the same since he made the false allegations,

I never talked to Will Smith and I still haven’t recovered from the damage that I did to him and his family. They didn’t deserve them phone calls.”

At the time, Gibson included Will and Jada Pinkett Smith in his rant about his divorce in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“My wife kept the news away from me ’cause I’ve been on with lawyers all day, but our family and our sister Jada Pinkett-Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million dollars to help keep us afloat,” the actor/singer wrote at the time.

“The Smiths and their whole family has always shown up for The Gibson’s. Uncle Will you’re an uncle for real.”

The Smiths were quick to refute Gibson’s claims to TMZ and told the outlet they were worried the singer was having “some sort of breakdown.”