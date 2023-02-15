Tyrese Gibson Gifts His Daughter and Girlfriend with Roses for Valentine’s Day, ‘Chivalry is Not Dead’

Tyrese Gibson serenaded his daughter and girlfriend on Valentine’s Day to remind the public that “chivalry is not dead” in the Gibson household.

The Fast X star appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday to promote his new album, Beautiful Pain, and share his Valentine’s Day plans with his girlfriend, Zelie Timothy, ET reported.

“I’m a sucker for love,” Gibson told Hudson. “So many people think that they’ve got to do a lot in order to represent love or romanticism.”

“I believe holding hands, walking — even if you’re walking in the neighborhood, it’s really the conversation you’re having while holding hands that makes a difference,” he continued.

“I still believe in love and romance. Chivalry is not dead, not in my house.”

Gibson then put action behind his words by passing out roses to the studio audience, including Timothy and his 15-year-old old daughter, Shayla Somer Gibson, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Norma Gibson.

“That’s my Shayla. She is incredible,” he said. “I’m so proud of you, I love you. Daddy loves you, I love you.”

It’s not an easy holiday for the Baby Boy star to celebrate. He told Hudson about the pain associated with Valentine’s Day after he previously married his ex-wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, on Valentine’s Day 2017 and lost his mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, to a battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia five years later.

The singer/actor says he channeled those experiences on his new album.

“It’s all of the vulnerabilities imaginable,” he shared. “I really hope this is going to be an album that can remind us of a feeling we all miss in music, with lyrics and songs and musicianship and being able to convey some vulnerabilities verses, ‘I don’t need you.’ ”

On Sunday, Gibson shared a lengthy post promoting his album that tackled his divorce from Samantha and the love he’s since found with Timothy in the two years they’ve been dating.

“I’m not doing this album despite my ex I’m doing this album because of my ex… it’s my truth,” he shared in his lengthy caption. “It’s my story my pain, my trauma.”

Gibson also celebrated his influencer girlfriend for the influence she’s had on his life.

“My answer, she influenced me to close my eyes when I kiss her,” he wrote. “She influenced me to put my phone down while we are eating dinner to be more present.”