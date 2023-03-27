Tyrese Gibson’s Girlfriend Was ‘More Interested’ In His Late Friend Paul Walker

Tyrese Gison is hearing it on social media after his girlfriend openly admitted to being more attracted to his late friend Paul Walker than to him.

The Fast & Furious star and his model/influencer girlfriend, Zelie Timothy, appeared on Instagram Live last Friday where they shared their love story. Gibson revealed the two started dating after he sent a DM to Timothy expressing his interest.

“How did we meet? I slid in the DMs, we linked up,” Gibson said in response to the question.

“He wasn’t my type at all,” timothy added. “My type is actually Paul Walker, Rest In Peace.”

Gibson appeared visibly taken aback by his girlfriend’s confession as she awkwardly laughed.

“He wasn’t my type at all. And my type is not white, I’m just saying I was more interested in Paul,” Timothy clarified while rubbing Tyrese’s shoulders. But he wasn’t impressed and told his girlfriend not to touch him.

“Don’t touch me,” he responded.

Tyrese seemed to be in disbelief when his girlfriend said he wasn't her type and Paul Walker was 😂 Do y’all think she’s trolling Tyrese? pic.twitter.com/ayqAuSJvbQ — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 25, 2023

But Timothy rambled on saying that when she met Gibson she thought to herself, “Ehhh, he’s kinda old.”

“I just like his smile, it’s pretty cool,” she continued.

“This just went really bad really fast,” Gibson said in between bites of food.

“His personality was OK, but he didn’t always understand the Instagram model thing so he would talk down on it,” Timothy added.

Gibson tried jumping in, announcing that he was going to log off the Instagram Live session. He sarcastically reiterated the comments Timothy made about him being “old” and not being initially attracted to him.

But Timothy claimed Gibson “knew this already” and that even he told her that she wasn’t his type initially “either.”

“So yeah now we’re here and it’s actually somewhat of a love story,” timothy said while Tyrese claimed he was “done.”

Fans have been roasting Gibson accusing the Baby Boy star of being in “shambles” over Timothy’s confession.

“The face of a man in shambles😂 why she do him like that?” one user wrote.

“Nah trust me woman be telling the truth with a smile on they face..” added someone else.

The couple has been going strong since 2021 following his divorce from Samantha Gibson in December 2020, People reports