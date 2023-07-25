U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. Discuss The State Of Black Businesses With President Biden

On Friday, July 21, U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. members met with President Joe Biden and other senior administrative officials to discuss the state of Black-owned businesses in America.

According to Wish TV, DuJuan A. McCoy, owner, president & CEO of Circle City Broadcasting, was one of the core members who took part in the inspiring conversation in which the Commander in Chief said, “There is still work to be done to ensure equitable growth and wealth creation for communities of color” and thanked the USBC for keeping his administration informed. “I am very proud to be a Board of Directors Member of the U.S. Black Chambers since our missions are so closely aligned,” McCoy said. “This is a great opportunity to work directly with Washington, DC officials, and policymakers for the betterment of historically disadvantaged Black business all across America.”

The event, hosted by the White House Office of Public Engagement and National Economic Council, centered around “Bidenomics,” the President’s plan to grow the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, including expanding economic access and opportunity for Black communities, according to an official release from The White House. Over 80 members were able to voice concerns about raising capital and sustaining long-term growth for Black businesses. The Biden-Harris administration showed proof of its commitment by pointing out the Black unemployment rate’s record low and the highest Black labor force participation rate since former President Barack Obama held office. There was also a focus on increasing government contracting for Black entrepreneurs.

While in Washington, D.C., USBC members also met with Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of the White House National Economic Council, Joelle Gamble, as well as Counselor for Racial Equity, Department of the Treasury, Janis Bowdler and Senior Advisor to the Administrator, Small Business Administration, Deidra Henry-Spires.