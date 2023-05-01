Usher And Kimora Lee Simmons Had A ‘Nice And Slow’ Reunion At Las Vegas Residency

Usher and Kimora Lee Simmons had a sensual reunion at his Las Vegas residency and seemingly reenacted parts of his “Nice and Slow” music video, which Kimora starred in.

Simmons joined Kim and Khloe Kardashian for a night of fun at Usher’s “My Way” show at Park MGM Las Vegas over the weekend. A video clip shows Usher giving Simmons a sultry greeting while singing “Nice and Slow” which included feeding her a chocolate-covered strawberry.

Usher and Kimora Lee Simmons reunited in Vegas 25 years after ‘Nice & Slow’. pic.twitter.com/7sE8GWHZkK — Coolness941 (@Coolness941) April 30, 2023

After the serenade, Usher returned to the stage and Simmons laughed while fanning herself off following the steamy moment. For those who don’t know, Kimora was the leading lady in Usher’s 1997 music video for his sultry R&B hit “Nice and Slow.”

Usher’s longtime producer Jermaine Dupri, sent out a tweet reminding people of the singer’s history with Kimora Lee Simmons.

“I see alotta repost today of Kimora Lee in the Usher “Nice and slow “ video, did y’all forget or are you just learning this ? Or was you just not paying attention 🤷🏾‍♂️,” he quipped.

I see alotta repost today of Kimora Lee in the Usher “Nice and slow “ video,did y’all forget or are you just learning this ? Or was you just not paying attention 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) May 1, 2023

Simmons’ serenade comes one week after Usher sang to Kim Kardashian when she visited the show the weekend before, ET reports. It was the third weekend in a row that Kim attended Usher’s concert.

The reality star enjoyed a special moment when Usher danced over to her section and serenaded her with his 2004 single “Superstar” off the “Confessions” album.

“What up Kim? You made it!” he said before singing the first verse of the song.

#KimKardashian just out here living the dream … getting serenaded by #Usher 🎵 🎵 pic.twitter.com/fidCqEA1Z6 — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) April 23, 2023

Others who have been serenaded at Usher’s residency include Anita Baker, whom he also sang “Superstar” to last September.

It’s Usher serenading the legendary Anita Baker with ‘Superstar’ at his Vegas Residency for me!pic.twitter.com/uZnfHlUkLW — Coolness941 (@Coolness941) September 5, 2022

In March, Usher gave a special shoutout to Queen Latifah who came to support his residency.

Usher giving Queen Latifah her flowers at his Las Vegas residency 💐🥰 pic.twitter.com/jBm29pJZJH — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) March 19, 2023

Actress and producer Issa Rae also enjoyed a special moment on stage with Usher last October.

Issa Rae joins Usher on stage during his #UsherMyWay Las Vegas residency 🌟 pic.twitter.com/aQdm26xmty — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) October 16, 2022

Hollywood couple Zendaya and Tom Hollan recently enjoyed a date night at Usher’s residency, and comedian John Mulaney praised the residency calling Usher “the king of Las Vegas.”