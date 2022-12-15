Ulta Beauty Appoints Kim Adams as Vice President of DEI and Talent Acquisition

Amplifying diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives is key to Ulta Beauty’s business strategies, talent initiatives, and mission to use the power of beauty to bring to life the possibilities within each of us.

As a continuation of its investment in the company’s DEI journey, Kim Adams joined Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer, as its first vice president of DEI and Talent Acquisition.

Kim is responsible for leading the vision and strategy for these two teams as Ulta Beauty furthers its DEI investment while building synergies across the company’s hiring and pipeline practices.

Kim reports to the chief human resources officer as a member of the People Success leadership team, with the Talent Acquisition and DEI teams reporting to her. Kim believes her work is purposeful and personal and finds it an honor to collaborate with Ulta Beauty colleagues to support its 40,000+ associates as well as communities and partners to broaden its DEI efforts to create meaningful impact for the company, the industry and the world.

Prior to Ulta Beauty, Kim served as vice president of human resources, DEI, and engagement at Papa John’s International. She has also served as vice president of engagement, inclusion, and diversity at Equifax, senior director, employee experience and culture at AECOM and held increasing leadership roles in human resources, diversity business marketing, and operational excellence at global organizations like Coca-Cola, Cox Automotive, and Marsh Inc.

Always an advocate for equity and community empowerment, Kim serves on the board for non-profit and civic organizations committed to promoting diverse representation, economic sustainability, and women’s health issues across the globe. Some of her community endeavors include the Atlanta Community Foodbank board secretary and governance committee chair, True Colors Theatre board of directors, and LEAD Atlanta. Her volunteerism has garnered accolades as a servant leader including Women We Admire 2022 Top 50 Women Leaders of Georgia, Diversity Global Magazine 2022 Top 15 Diversity Champion, and the University of Georgia Terry College of Business Class of 2023 Trailblazer.

She is also a proud and active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

Kim has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance with honors from the University of Georgia Terry College of Business and Master of Business Administration from Georgia State University Robinson College of Business. She also holds an executive certificate from Harvard University Kennedy School for Promoting Racial Equity in the Workplace and a D&I Professional Certificate from Cornell University. Kim loves to travel and resides in Atlanta with her spouse, son, and fur baby.