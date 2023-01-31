Twitter Drags Black Podcast Host for Saying He’s African and Doesn’t Have ‘Generational Trauma’ Like Blacks

Looks like someone was uncomfortable with being in the hot seat.

Emmanuel Acho, host of Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, had some things to say about his Black experience on a recent episode of Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsey’s The Higher Learning podcast.

Acho testified to feeling differently about the racism African Americans experience since his parents were born in Nigeria. He claimed to not have the same “generational trauma” many deal with.

“All the while, I have the privilege and luxury of not having generational trauma, because my parents were born in Nigeria,” Acho said. “So my method is removing some of the sting, because I don’t have that sting, and trying to deliver it in a manner that people can receive it.”

.@EmmanuelAcho I’m not sure what you intended to convey by stating your Nigerian background frees you of “generational trauma” and takes the “sting” out of your convos with white people. But it feels like your purposefully othered yourself from the descendants of slaves. Why? https://t.co/5jPKwXITDs pic.twitter.com/TGfulKtFUx — Van Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) January 26, 2023

Lathan immediately jumped to educate the NFL analyst on why his statements were so offensive. The media personality questioned Acho’s tactics of “schooling” white people, claiming his ideology is actually dangerous. “A Black man acting as an emotional butler for white people and serving them the most unspicy brand of racial discourse and accountability can be harmful,” Lathan said. “We’re fighting for our lives.”

Twitter followers were definitely Team Lathan on the matter and jumped in to give their opinion on the controversial take. Other Nigerians talked about their experiences with generational trauma.

Van is consistently on. A 1st gen Nigerian saying we don’t have generational trauma when we speak English as a 1st language, parents attended colonial schools, “independent” less than 65 yrs, richest/most populous African nation yet most people are poor back home. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/6KAnEjea8a — THIQUE! BINI BADDIE⚡️ (@Aizehinomo) January 27, 2023

Some followers felt the Emmy winner was confused.

I think he's confused. It's not that he doesn't have generational "trauma," it's that he doesn't have the generational context that African Americans do. There's a hole in his understanding, and ignorance is bliss. — Citizen Stewart (@citizenstewart) January 27, 2023

The 32-year-old jumped on Twitter to defend his words, responding to Lathan and saying the show was a “set up” by the producers. “Your producers lured me into committing by misleading me about the topics of ‘conversation,'” Acho tweeted. “You manipulated my relationship w/ Rachel in order to publicly air your grievances as opposed to preparing me for a productive dialogue.”

Van, the entire conversation was a public set up. Your producers lured me into committing by misleading me about the topics of “conversation.” You manipulated my relationship w/ Rachel in order to publicly air your grievances as opposed to preparing me for a productive dialogue. pic.twitter.com/8S6cHHr8hj — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 26, 2023

The former Bachelorette contestant was silent on Twitter regarding the viral issue.