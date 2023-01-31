 Twitter Drags Black Podcast Host for Saying He's African and Doesn't Have 'Generational Trauma' Like Blacks

Twitter Drags Black Podcast Host for Saying He’s African and Doesn’t Have ‘Generational Trauma’ Like Blacks

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Emmanuel Acho attends Netflix's special screening of "The Redeem Team" at TUDUM Theater on September 22, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Looks like someone was uncomfortable with being in the hot seat.

Emmanuel Acho, host of Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, had some things to say about his Black experience on a recent episode of Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsey’s The Higher Learning podcast.

Acho testified to feeling differently about the racism African Americans experience since his parents were born in Nigeria. He claimed to not have the same “generational trauma” many deal with.

“All the while, I have the privilege and luxury of not having generational trauma, because my parents were born in Nigeria,” Acho said. “So my method is removing some of the sting, because I don’t have that sting, and trying to deliver it in a manner that people can receive it.”

Lathan immediately jumped to educate the NFL analyst on why his statements were so offensive. The media personality questioned Acho’s tactics of “schooling” white people, claiming his ideology is actually dangerous. “A Black man acting as an emotional butler for white people and serving them the most unspicy brand of racial discourse and accountability can be harmful,” Lathan said. “We’re fighting for our lives.”

Twitter followers were definitely Team Lathan on the matter and jumped in to give their opinion on the controversial take. Other Nigerians talked about their experiences with generational trauma.

Some followers felt the Emmy winner was confused.

The 32-year-old jumped on Twitter to defend his words, responding to Lathan and saying the show was a “set up” by the producers. “Your producers lured me into committing by misleading me about the topics of ‘conversation,'” Acho tweeted. “You manipulated my relationship w/ Rachel in order to publicly air your grievances as opposed to preparing me for a productive dialogue.”

The former Bachelorette contestant was silent on Twitter regarding the viral issue.


