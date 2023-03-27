Understanding: Kandi Burruss Responds To LaTocha Scott’s Jokes About Her Voice

All is not well between the ladies of Xscape.

Girl groups are often criticized for their inability to remain together amidst insecurities and senseless squabbles. With the airing of its new show, Queens of R&B, alongside Grammy-award winning group, SWV, the Atlanta-grown Xscape is not beating the allegations.

Lead singer, LaTocha Scott, and songwriting savant Kandi Burruss, have reignited their decades-long feud with a series of videos and comments. In a YouTube video released last week, Scott claims that their beef stems from Burruss’ issues with her taking lead vocals on most of the group’s biggest hits.

“Now let’s be clear,” Scott said, “I never said that she didn’t sing lead, I said she had an issue with me singing lead.” She went on to say that she remembered seeing Burruss crying in the studio during a session with producer Jermaine Dupri. “He’s looking vexed and she looking crazy with tears in her eyes…as I look at him, I’m like, ‘something’s wrong,’ and I need to find out what it is. And when I found out, yeah, she was upset by me singing lead.”

Scott continued poking fun at Burruss by queueing up a viral clip from The Real Housewives of Atlanta that is often used to discredit her singing abilities. This elicited a response from the entrepreneur and Grammy-award winning songwriter, “You are trying to clown a person’s voice whose voice is leading on half the hits that is your claim to fame. The biggest hit that you’ve ever been on, which is ‘Just Kickin’ It,’ is the voice that you’ve been clowning.”

The airing of their new show has caused many fans to pick sides either with Scott or with the group’s other three members, which includes Scott’s sister, Tamika, who is accusing her of stealing $30,000 of her royalty payments.

“Me and you are in a group together,” Burruss added. “We supposed to make money together, we supposed to hit the stage together…but you on your video trying to make jokes about my voice, the same voice [that’s] accomplished more than you with your amazing voice that you try to put out there that you have!”

The jabs did not stop there with Burruss bringing into question LaTocha Scott’s singing abilities: “On top of that, yeah, people been clowning me, but lately they been clowning you, too, for singing them same, tired runs you been singing since 1993. They been clowning you, too, but have I been trying to go online like, ‘oh, she sang them same, tired runs,’ it’s not like I never thought it.”

From the looks of things, it doesn’t seem like either Scott or Burruss are planning to find ‘”Understanding” on this matter any time soon.