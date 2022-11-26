UPDATE: Mexico Issues Arrest Warrant For ‘Direct Aggressor’ In The Death Of Shanquella Robinson

Authorities in Mexico have issued an arrest warrant for the woman seen on video beating 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, according to ABC7. The woman was not named in the warrant but is referred to as the “direct aggressor” in the case.

The local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, confirmed the news and said that Mexican authorities are working with Interpol and the U.S. to extradite the individual.

“This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her who is the direct aggressor,” he said.

“Actually, it wasn’t a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression. We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America. It’s about two Americans, the victim and the culprit.”

Robinson died on Oct. 29 just one day after leaving her home in Charlotte, North Carolina to go on vacation to San Jose del Cabo with several friends. Her mother, Salamondra Robinson, said that her daughter’s friends called her and said she died of alcohol poisoning. However, she later found out from the authorities that Robinson died of a broken neck and cracked spine.

Video also circulated on social media showing a nude Robinson being beaten by another woman, who was later identified as Daejhanae Jackson. Robinson did not fight back and appeared to be trying to escape as her attack was recorded. The FBI announced on Nov. 18 that they had opened an investigation into her death.

According to ABC News, Robinson’s travel companions called for help at around 2:13 p.m. and a doctor from the American Medical Center arrived at 3 p.m. Her friends told the doctor that Robinson had been drinking too much alcohol. The doctor recommended having her transferred to the hospital but her friends declined.

Robinson began to have a seizure at approximately 4:20 p.m., which prompted one of her friends, Wenter Essence Donovan, to call 911. The doctor performed CPR until the paramedics arrived, but Robinson was declared dead at 5:57 p.m. Robinson’s mother told ABC News that it was “a good feeling” to have the authorities finally take action.

“I feel so good, that’s a good feeling. That’s what we have been waiting for, for someone to finally be held accountable and arrested. I just can’t wait for justice to be served.”