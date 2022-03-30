Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week.

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.

On Monday, the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services released the report that further explains the details behind Sampson’s fall. According to the document, when the ride descended and the “magnets engaged,” the teenager “came out.”

The report, which lists the names of three employees as witnesses, also explains that Sampson’s “harness was still in a down and locked position when the ride stopped.”

“Words cannot express the sorrow felt by the tragic loss of such a young man, and my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time,” Commissioner Nikki Fried said in a statement, as per PEOPLE.

“The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is actively investigating the incident, along with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office,” Fried added. “We hope the subsequent findings will be able to inform us all as to how this tragedy occurred and will precipitate any changes necessary to better protect patrons of amusement rides in Florida.”

As the investigation continues, it remains unclear whether the seat could fit the football player. Sampson’s father tells CNN that his son was 6’5 and 340 pounds.

The ride safety manual indicates the maximum passenger weight is 130 kilograms, which is approximately 287 pounds.

“Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats,” the manual states. “Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and the bracket fits properly. If this is not so—do not let this person ride.”

The SlingShot Group released a statement that it has now suspended two of their rides.

“We have suspended the operations of the FreeFall ride and the Slingshot ride at Icon Park. We are fully cooperating with the authorities at the state and local levels who are investigating this tragic incident. We plan on providing additional information in the coming days, as we learn more,” the statement said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, no criminal charges have been filed, but will be further investigating a number of factors leading to the deadly fall, PEOPLE reported.